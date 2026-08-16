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Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson Involved in Scary Moment at Training Camp

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The Detroit Lions received a brief scare Sunday when Aidan Hutchinson’s dominant training camp practice resulted in Jared Goff hitting the ground.

According to Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman, Hutchinson drove an offensive lineman, believed to be Penei Sewell, backward and into Goff. The Lions quarterback absorbed the contact and went down before quickly returning to his feet.

Most importantly, Goff was fine.

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Hutchinson Immediately Checked on Goff

Hutchinson did not celebrate the play or walk away. He immediately helped Goff off the ground, a small gesture that reflected his concern for Detroit’s starting quarterback.

Training camp contact around quarterbacks is carefully managed, especially when the pass rusher is someone as explosive as Hutchinson. Defenders are expected to avoid finishing plays against the quarterback, but collisions can still happen when offensive linemen are pushed into the pocket.

Sunday’s moment also illustrated why Detroit wants its starting offensive line settled as quickly as possible. Communication and chemistry become even more important when a pass rusher such as Hutchinson is attacking at full speed.

Hutchinson Was Wrecking Practice

The collision came during an impressive practice for Hutchinson, who reportedly gave Detroit’s offense problems throughout the session.

That should not surprise anyone. Hutchinson recorded 14.5 sacks during the 2025 season and entered 2026 with his sights set on Detroit’s franchise sack record. He has developed into one of the league’s most dangerous edge rushers and the centerpiece of the Lions’ defense.

Goff, meanwhile, remains the most important player on Detroit’s offense. The quarterback and Hutchinson are two pillars of a roster that produced six players on ESPN’s Top 100 MVP list.

The Lions have several practices remaining on their 2026 training camp schedule, giving Dan Campbell’s team more time to sharpen its physical edge without putting key players in unnecessary danger.

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Bottom Line

Any sight of Jared Goff hitting the ground during an August practice will make Lions fans hold their breath. This time, the concern passed quickly.

Goff got back up, Hutchinson immediately checked on him, and Detroit avoided the kind of training camp accident that can change an entire season.

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Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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