Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Call Out Jameson Williams Following Absurd Comment

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, known for his blistering speed on the field, made a bold statement recently that has turned heads within the locker room. Williams, full of confidence, claimed that he could run a 4.1-second 40-yard dash, a feat that would put him among the fastest players to ever run the drill.

“I think I can. I probably could run faster,” Williams said confidently when discussing his speed. “I saw bro said he don’t believe it’s a 4.1. I believe in it. People who know me know I can do that, though.”

Madden Speed vs. Real Life

While Williams hasn't participated in an official 40-yard dash time, he leaned on Madden, the popular video game, to back up his argument. “I never ran a 40. That’s what I’m saying. I never had to do that,” Williams explained. “If Madden respect me enough to (give me) 98 speed out the gate? That’s a 4.1. No 40 and 98 speed? If I was a 99, it would be like a 3.9 or a 4.0.”

Williams clearly feels that Madden's depiction of his speed is an accurate reflection of his abilities, even if real-life timing might tell a different story.

Goff and St. Brown Respond To Jameson Williams Claim

As expected, Williams' audacious claim didn’t go unnoticed by his teammates. Quarterback Jared Goff, known for his laid-back demeanor, offered a playful response when asked about the possibility of Williams running a 4.1-second 40-yard dash.

“Yeah, I guess if he says so, I don’t know. We’ll have to go measure it sometime,” Goff said with a chuckle. “He’s hard to track down if we want to measure his 40, but he says 4.1, we have to hold him accountable.”

Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown joined in with a bit of humor, casting some doubt on Williams' claim.

“I do love Jamo, but I don’t know if he’s touching 4.1,” St. Brown said, laughing. “That’s crazy, that’s crazy.”

Confidence and Camaraderie in the Lions' Locker Room

Despite the playful skepticism from his teammates, Williams' confidence in his own abilities is clear. While it remains to be seen if he can back up his claim with a verified 40-yard dash time, his belief in his speed is part of what makes him such a valuable weapon for the Detroit Lions.

As the Lions continue to push for success on the field, having a player like Williams, who is fearless in his self-assurance, only adds to the team's excitement. Whether or not Williams can pull off a 4.1-second 40, there's no denying that his speed will be crucial for Detroit as they aim for a strong finish to the season.