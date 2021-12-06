Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown take to Instagram following emotional win over Vikings

by

The Detroit Lions FINALLY picked up their first win of the 2021 season on Sunday by defeating the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 29-27.

The Lions secured the victory thanks to a Jared Goff touchdown pass to rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Following the game, both St. Brown and Goff took to Instagram to share their excitement.

“Detroit, I’m here. #OxfordStrong,” -Amon-Ra St. Brown

“Ain’t nothing like it #GoLions” – Jared Goff

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.