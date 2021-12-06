Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown take to Instagram following emotional win over Vikings

The Detroit Lions FINALLY picked up their first win of the 2021 season on Sunday by defeating the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 29-27.

The Lions secured the victory thanks to a Jared Goff touchdown pass to rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Following the game, both St. Brown and Goff took to Instagram to share their excitement.

“Detroit, I’m here. #OxfordStrong,” -Amon-Ra St. Brown

“Ain’t nothing like it #GoLions” – Jared Goff

Pretty cool moment for these guys, in a season that hasn’t had many of them. pic.twitter.com/7ewXV2PKpI — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 6, 2021