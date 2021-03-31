Jared Goff among players to get bonus for playing 17 games

Sharing is caring!

The NFL has officially introduced a 17 game schedule, meaning the Detroit Lions have a date with the Denver Broncos.

And thanks to the new schedule, new Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s wallet is getting a little heavier.

He’ll be getting an extra game check, and it will be the largest amongst players earning such a reward:

Thanks to the 17th game, #Lions QB Jared Goff will get an extra game check worth $1,508,823 at the end of the 2021 regular season — the largest “bonus” among dozens of NFL players who will cash in on a CBA provision regarding contracts signed prior to Feb. 26, 2020. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 31, 2021