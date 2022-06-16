The Detroit Lions have never won a Super Bowl and the only championship they ever won was all the way back in 1957.

Well, count Lions QB Jared Goff and FB Jason Cabinda as two players who are going to do whatever they can to bring a championship back to the city of Detroit.

During the most recent “Breneman Shows Up” podcast, Goff and Cabinda talked about what it is like to play for such passionate fans and how hyped they are to win big with the Detroit Lions.

Jared Goff and Jason Cabinda are hyped about winning for Detroit

Jared Goff remembered back to last season when Lions fans showed up in droves and were fired up when they beat the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s been fun to play for a fanbase like this and to play in a place that is so passionate. Like last year, we’re two wins against the Packers in the last game of the season. The place is sold out and we win and it’s loud in the fourth quarter,” Goff said on a recent appearance on the “Breneman Shows Up” podcast, hosted by former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman.

“And when we get to winning this year, oh my goodness, this city’s turning up,” Cabinda interrupted. “I promise. This city is going up. I mean up, like dying-for-a-winner up. I promise. I can’t wait.”

Goff knows all about going from big-time losers to big-time winners as he did it with the Los Angeles Rams and he says there is “nothing like it.”

“That flip around, (there’s) nothing like it,” Goff said. “And doing it in a place like this—with the fanbase we have, with the people who are so passionate and the city that has been wanting it for so long—I know it’s been said a million times, but actually doing it is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Just imagine if Jared Goff is able to deliver a Super Bowl to Detroit.

Dream about it!

