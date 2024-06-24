Jared Goff and SI Model Christen Harper Get Married





Jared Goff Marries Sports Illustrated Model Christen Harper

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff married Sports Illustrated model Christen Harper in a private ceremony over the weekend. The intimate event in California featured Goff in a black tuxedo and bowtie, while Harper wore a strapless white gown and veil. The couple, who got engaged in June 2022 after going public in 2019, exchanged vows in front of close friends and family.

Emotional Ceremony for the Couple

Harper grew emotional during the ceremony, wiping back tears as she became Mrs. Goff. The two California natives have expressed their excitement about celebrating their special day in their home state. “This summer we’re getting married in California, and we’re very excited,” Goff told People Magazine back in August of 2023. “California is where I grew up and live currently, and my fiancée is from just outside of [Los Angeles] so she was born and raised there as well. So we have some pretty good roots there.”

Sharing the Joy

Here is a photo of the occasion via TMZ Sports:

This happy occasion comes as Goff gears up for another season with the Detroit Lions, seeking to build on the team’s progress.