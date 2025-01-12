fb
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and Wife Christen Offer Support to California Wildfire Victims

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As devastating wildfires continue to sweep through California, countless families have been affected, facing the loss of homes, belongings, and in some cases, loved ones. In response to this crisis, many people have rallied together to offer support—and among those stepping up are Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, Christen.

A Personal Connection to California

Raised in California, Jared Goff and his wife, Christen, feel deeply connected to the state. In light of the ongoing wildfires, the couple has decided to help those impacted by offering direct support. Jared recently shared an update on social media, expressing their commitment to helping families affected by the fires.

How the Goffs Are Helping

Jared and Christen are asking individuals and families who have been impacted by the wildfires to send their Amazon wishlists. Whether for themselves, family members, or friends, the Goffs want to ensure those in need can receive specific items that will help them rebuild.

“We will create a master list of all the wishlists so we can work together to help clear these lists and get families exactly what they are in need of now and in the coming weeks,” Jared wrote in his post. The Goffs are encouraging people to send their lists directly to Christen’s Instagram account via direct message.

Making a Difference

The Goffs’ initiative is more than just a gesture—it’s a call for action, offering tangible help in a time of crisis. Through this effort, they hope to provide immediate relief and give families the support they need during this difficult time.

Jared and Christen’s actions reflect the powerful impact that small acts of kindness can have when magnified by the influence of compassionate individuals. As the fires continue to ravage California, the Goffs are doing their part to ensure that those who need it most are taken care of.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
