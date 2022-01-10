Jared Goff answers to how he’d react if Detroit Lions drafted QB

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was acquired nearly one year ago by the team in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford. And while there were certainly growing pains in the first half of the season, Goff and the Lions were able to show promise and growth under 1st year head coach Dan Campbell.

What did he enjoy the most of being in Detroit?

“The food, for sure,” he replied. “The food.”

And while Goff wasn’t acquired to be the long-term solution at the position, Goff will be grateful for whatever time remains that he’ll be wearing the Honolulu blue.

“Not my decision,” he said. “I’m happy to be here as long as I am, and continue to play well and be the best I can be. If it is here for the next 10 years, fantastic. But I’m going to keep playing the best I can.”

Of course, Goff was asked how he’d feel if the Lions were to select a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft.

“It’d be fine,” he said. “It’s their decision, man. It’s up to them, and whatever they want to do. Ultimately I’m still under contract and still going to be here playing, and feel pretty good about my standing with them and where I’m at.”

