Jared Goff Balancing Aggression and Accuracy as He Chases NFL Record

Through seven games of the 2025 season, Jared Goff has been the model of precision for the Detroit Lions, completing a career-best 74.9% of his passes, the second-highest mark in the league, behind only New England rookie Drake Maye.

But while his efficiency has drawn national attention, Goff is more focused on finding the right balance between staying sharp and taking the occasional deep shot when it’s there.

When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the veteran quarterback offered a candid self-evaluation of his season so far, and even hinted that he’s still looking to push his own limits.

‘There Are Some Areas of Aggressiveness’

Goff didn’t sugarcoat it. While he’s proud of his consistency, he believes there’s still another level to reach when it comes to being aggressive downfield.

“I think there are some areas of aggressiveness where I can be a little more aggressive,” Goff said as quoted by Justin Rogers. “I say that, and then I’ll make a poor decision and say I need not be so aggressive in certain situations. Yeah, it’s a double-edged sword there.”

That push and pull, knowing when to take chances versus when to play it safe, is something Goff has mastered more than most quarterbacks. He’s taken just 13 sacks through seven games and has posted a 116.4 passer rating, the second-highest mark of his career.

“At the same time, if I’m getting the ball in our guys’ hands underneath, regardless, it doesn’t really matter,” Goff continued.

That philosophy has helped Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam LaPorta thrive in Detroit’s high-efficiency offense, which ranks near the top of the NFL in scoring and yards per drive.

Closing In on NFL History

If Goff maintains his current pace, he’ll have a shot at breaking Drew Brees’ single-season NFL completion percentage record of 74.4%, set in 2018.

Not that Goff is paying much attention to the numbers. When asked about potentially etching his name in the record books, the Lions’ signal-caller brushed it off.

“I won’t think about that,” Goff said. “It’s so dang hard, every week, to play well and win games. Yeah, I’ve been able to keep a pretty good percentage there, but that’s a product of me being kept upright, our guys getting open, and me being pretty accurate with it. Want to try to continue that and see how it goes.”

It’s a statement that perfectly captures Goff’s mindset: humble, team-first, and focused on the process, not the headlines.

The Engine of Detroit’s Offense

The Lions’ success this season has been fueled by balance, a powerful run game led by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, combined with Goff’s sharp decision-making and quick release.

The veteran quarterback’s chemistry with his playmakers has elevated the entire offense. St. Brown already has 538 yards and 7 touchdowns, while Gibbs has piled up 720 scrimmage yards.

Goff’s ability to spread the ball around and stay efficient has kept the Lions at the top of the NFC standings heading into November, just as Dan Campbell envisioned.

“It’s so dang hard every week to play well and win games,” Goff repeated. “So for me, it’s just about being consistent, staying in rhythm, and trusting the guys around me.”

The Bottom Line

Jared Goff isn’t chasing records; he’s chasing wins. But if his current form holds, he might just make history along the way.

With pinpoint accuracy, steady leadership, and a calm command of Detroit’s offense, Goff continues to prove that his 2021 trade to Detroit wasn’t the end of his story; it was the beginning of something bigger.

The Lions’ offense runs through him, and with every perfect throw, he’s rewriting not just the record books, but his legacy.