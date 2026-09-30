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Ben Johnson Called Jared Goff About His Mobility Dig

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not wait for the noise to die down. By the time he sat down to talk about Ben Johnson’s latest jab at his mobility, the Chicago Bears head coach had already called him about it.

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Goff joined Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on the St. Brown Podcast on Wednesday and was asked about the comment Johnson made after Chicago’s Monday night win. Goff said Johnson reached out that morning.

“Ben can’t seem to get out of his own way when he’s talking to the media. So I know there was no ill intent to that. He seems to be a lightning rod for them, they pick up everything he says, it’s funny. He called me this morning and was like, ‘Dude, you know this means nothing.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, yeah, you’re good, don’t worry about it.'”

Where Ben Johnson’s Mobility Dig Came From

Johnson, in his second season running the Bears, was asked after a 27-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles how he adjusts his play-calling for a pocket passer instead of a mobile one. Chicago started veteran Case Keenum with Caleb Williams out because of a hamstring injury, and Keenum went 24 of 34 for 247 yards with two touchdown passes and a 1-yard scoring run.

“Well, I’ve got a little history of that, of calling plays for someone not so mobile,” Johnson said in his postgame press conference. He was Detroit’s offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2024, with Goff under center for all three seasons.

Jared Goff and the Lions Get Their Rematch on Thanksgiving

Goff has been sharp through three games. He has completed 70.6% of his passes for 802 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions, which has him tied for third in the NFL in touchdown passes. Detroit swept Chicago last season, 52-21 in the opener and 19-16 in Week 18, and the two meet again on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at Ford Field.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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