Jared Goff breaks franchise record in first game with Detroit Lions

Yes, the final score said 41-33 but make no mistake about it, the Detroit Lions got their butts handed to them by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

One of the main reasons the Lions found themselves in a big hole at halftime was the play of QB Jared Goff.

Goff was awful in the first half, overthrowing a wide-open Amon-Ra St. Brown for a would-be touchdown and throwing one of the worst pick-6s we have ever seen.

That being said, according to the Detroit Lions PR department, Goff set a franchise record against the 49ers by completing a whopping 38 passes. As noted, the 38 completions also is the most any NFL quarterback has ever had in a team debut.

Setting records is great but if Goff is having to attempt as many passes as he did on Sunday, the Lions are going to lose a whole lot of football games.

Following Week 1, the @Lions rank 2nd in the @NFL with 7 plays of 20+ yards & tied for 2nd with 6 passes of 20+ yards. QB @JaredGoff16 set a single-game team record with 38 completions. Goff's 38 completions also mark the most a player has had in a team debut in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/UrqLNhJG4G — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 15, 2021