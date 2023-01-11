Jared Goff breaks multiple Detroit Lions records in 2022

Inside the Article: Which records did Goff break in 2022?

If you would have told me that I would be writing this article about Jared Goff after the Detroit Lions‘ 1-6 start to the season, I, who have been a Goff believer since the day he came to Detroit, would have had my doubts. In fact, in his first seven games in 2022, Goff completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,904 yards and 12 TDs to go along with six interceptions. During that time, his passer rating of 93.2 was not exactly anything to call home about.

After that slow start, the Lions caught fire, and a big reason why was Goff. During the Lions final 10 games of the season (8-2 record), Goff completed 66% of his passes for 2,534 yards and 17 TDs to go along with just one interception. During that time, he had a quarterback rating of 103.8.

Because of that turnaround, Goff ended up setting three Lions records. Those records are as follows:

-Highest TD-INT Ratio

-Lowest interception rate

-Highest single-season passer rating