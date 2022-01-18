Jared Goff breaks one Detroit Lions record, ties another in first season with team

Jared Goff had a very rough start to his first season with the Detroit Lions but he played well down the stretch as the team as a whole was much improved.

On Tuesday, the Lions’ PR department pointed out that Goff set a franchise record with a 1.6% interception rate and tied another with a 67.2% completion rate during his inaugural season with the team.

Goff will almost certainly be the Lions starter in 2022 and it will be interesting to see which direction the team decides to go beyond then.