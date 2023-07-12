Jared Goff Buys INSANE $10.5 Million Beach House [Photos]

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has recently made headlines as the proud owner of a magnificent beachfront property in Manhattan Beach, California. The acquisition of this luxurious residence, previously owned by Danny Zuker from the popular TV show “Modern Family,” demonstrates Goff's taste for opulence and his commitment to investing in prestigious real estate.

Jared Goff Buys INSANE $10.5 Million Beach House

The impressive beach house spans an expansive 5,725 square feet and boasts five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, offering the perfect blend of comfort and elegance. While the purchase took place earlier in the spring, the public was only recently made aware of Goff's ownership. Wendy Bowman, a prominent writer, reveals that Goff paid the exact asking price of $10.5 million to “Modern Family” executive producer Danny Zuker and his wife, Annette Lombardi, who is a photographer.

Interestingly, this French Country-style property, which is currently available for rent at $30,000 per month, has a rich history. It was previously owned by MLB pitcher Ken Brett and even served as the residence of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal during his early years with the Lakers. Goff's new acquisition adds to his impressive real estate portfolio, which already includes a home in Hermosa Beach, California, and property in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

The outdoor amenities of Goff's new abode are equally captivating, with landscaped grounds that feature a refreshing pool and spa area surrounded by a sundeck. Additionally, a pool house, fire-pit lounge area, and a bar with a barbecue station provide the perfect setting for entertaining guests. The property also offers a spacious attached garage capable of accommodating up to three vehicles.

As Goff prepares for his third season with the Detroit Lions, this notable real estate purchase showcases his success and the financial rewards of his professional football career. Goff's ability to afford such lavish properties demonstrates not only his status as an accomplished athlete but also his desire to indulge in a luxurious lifestyle.

Photos of Jared Goff's New Beach House

Bottom Line – Touchdown in Luxury

Jared Goff's purchase of the remarkable $10.5 million beach house in Manhattan Beach signifies his penchant for grandeur and his dedication to acquiring exquisite properties. As he progresses in his football career, Goff's success allows him to indulge in a lavish lifestyle. The acquisition serves as a testament to his achievements and offers a glimpse into the life of an accomplished NFL quarterback.