Jared Goff Reacts to Cade Mays Injury, Praises Replacement

Jared Goff did not hide his frustration when asked about Cade Mays.

The Detroit Lions had been encouraged by what Mays was showing at center before a freak wrist injury interrupted his training camp and created an immediate question in front of Goff.

“It sucks,” Goff said following Monday’s practice. “He has done such a good job up to this point. It was kind of a freak deal that happened to him. It just stinks. I know he’ll work his way back and be ready to go at some point.”

For Detroit, the loss is significant. For Goff, it also means getting comfortable with a new voice at one of the most important communication spots on the offense.

Goff Confident Mays Will Stay Ready

Mays is expected to miss roughly 8 to 10 weeks with a small fracture in his wrist, giving the Lions hope that he can return before the midpoint of the regular season.

Goff does not appear worried about Mays falling behind mentally while he recovers.

“Other than watching tape, there isn’t much else. He’ll be fine. He’ll continue to stay on top of everything, and he’ll be just fine.”

That confidence matters.

Center and quarterback are tied together on nearly every snap, from protection calls to cadence to identifying pressure. Mays may be sidelined physically, but Detroit will want him mentally connected to the offense throughout the recovery process.

Seth McLaughlin Gets His First Big Chance

With Mays out, Seth McLaughlin stepped into the lineup and immediately found himself working with Goff.

The early review was encouraging.

“I thought he did a good job. He stepped in there nicely and didn’t miss much of a beat. Mentally, he did a good job. I haven’t seen the film, and I wouldn’t call myself an evaluator of offensive line talent, but I thought he did a good job. His communication was really good.”

That last sentence is probably the most important one.

Goff does not need his center to win every practice rep in August. He needs him to be clear, decisive and dependable before the snap.

McLaughlin apparently checked those boxes.

Goff Praises McLaughlin’s Command

Goff came back to McLaughlin’s communication when discussing what impressed him most.

“He stepped in there and had good authority with his calls. He was sharp. He was decisive. That’s all you can ask for.”

That is a strong endorsement for a player suddenly being asked to handle first-team responsibilities.

Mistakes are going to happen, especially with a center who has barely worked with the starting quarterback. Goff understands that.

“You’re going to make mistakes. Things are going to happen. But he was decisive, he was quick and he commanded the huddle well. It was good.”

For a young center trying to win trust quickly, hesitation can be worse than being wrong.

McLaughlin at least sounded like he knew what he wanted to do.

Goff and McLaughlin Now Need Reps

The next step is obvious.

More work together.

“We’ll certainly ramp it up now. I don’t know if Seth and I had taken a rep together before today. He did a good job. He really did.”

That detail says quite a bit about the situation Detroit has been thrown into.

Goff and McLaughlin are essentially starting from scratch, and the Lions have to accelerate that chemistry before the regular season arrives.

Every practice snap now carries a little more weight.

Juice Remains Part of the Picture

McLaughlin is not the only center option.

Goff said he has already accumulated more work with Juice Scruggs, who has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury.

“I got more reps with Juice during OTAs and some during training camp. Whenever he gets back, he’ll be in the mix as well.”

That means Detroit’s center competition may not be settled quickly.

McLaughlin gets the first major opportunity, but Scruggs’s return could create another layer to the battle. Dan Campbell has already said the Lions plan to find their best five offensive linemen, even if that process stretches deeper into camp.

Goff Feeling More Urgency

Goff was also asked about Campbell’s recent comments that he has become more urgent and demanding as a leader.

He did not disagree.

“I think it’s just human nature. You start realizing where things can slip, and you don’t want to allow that to happen. The older I get, the more I’m learning and trying to stay on top of that type of stuff. It’s good that it’s noticeable. It’s not necessarily something I’m conscious of every day, but I think there’s a little more of that mindset this year.”

That mindset becomes especially important now.

Detroit is dealing with another offensive line change, and Goff will play a major role in helping whoever wins the center job get comfortable quickly.

There is not much room for wasted time.

Bottom Line

Jared Goff hated seeing Cade Mays go down, especially after the kind of camp Mays had been putting together.

Now the Lions have to adjust.

Seth McLaughlin made a positive first impression, particularly with his communication and decisiveness, while Juice Scruggs remains another option once healthy.

For Goff, the challenge is simple: build chemistry quickly, keep the offense organized and make sure Detroit does not lose momentum while Mays works his way back.

So far, Goff likes what he has seen.