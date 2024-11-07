Jared Goff Cautions Against Buying Into Public Praise for Lions

As the Detroit Lions continue to garner attention for their impressive performance this season, quarterback Jared Goff is urging caution amid the praise the team has received. With the Lions boasting a 7-1 record and making waves in the NFC, Goff acknowledges the accolades but emphasizes the importance of remaining focused and grounded.

“Who cares who thinks we’re any good right now? It doesn’t matter,” Goff stated, highlighting a mindset that prioritizes performance over public perception. His remarks reflect a veteran’s understanding of the pitfalls that can come with success, particularly in a league where momentum can shift quickly.

Goff warned that buying into the external love can be “dangerous,” suggesting that the team must remain vigilant and continue to put in the hard work necessary to achieve their goals. “So yeah, you just try to keep stacking wins,” he added, indicating that the Lions' focus is firmly on the field and the next challenge ahead.

Jared Goff hears the praise the Lions have earned, but he cautions against buying into the public love.



"Who cares who thinks we’re any good right now? It doesn’t matter," he said. "It can be dangerous. So yeah, you just try to keep stacking wins." pic.twitter.com/fXIQolNhCr — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 7, 2024

This perspective is critical for a team that has experienced its share of ups and downs in recent years. With the Lions now sitting atop the NFC North, Goff's leadership and approach will be pivotal as they aim to build on their success and secure a playoff spot.

As the season progresses, Goff’s message serves as a reminder to both players and fans: while recognition is nice, the ultimate goal remains the same—winning games and proving themselves week after week. The Lions are on a path toward success, and with Goff at the helm, they are committed to keeping their eyes on the prize.