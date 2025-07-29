Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Jared Goff Chant Erupts at WWE Monday Night Raw While Jahmyr Gibbs Sits Ringside

Detroit Lions stars took over WWE Raw as Jahmyr Gibbs appeared on screen and fans broke into a surprise “Jared Goff” chant during an 8-woman tag team match.
Detroit Lions fever made its way to WWE Monday Night Raw tonight at Little Caesars Arena, and yes, it was as bizarre and beautiful as it sounds.

While Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs was shown sitting ringside during the show, complete with his name and “2x Pro Bowl Running Back” graphic flashing across the screen, the crowd stole the moment with an unexpected chant:

“JARED GOFF! JARED GOFF!”

Yep. During an 8-woman tag team match, of all things, the crowd broke out into a chant for the Lions quarterback, as reported by Kory Woods on X (formerly Twitter):

“A ‘Jared Goff’ chant just broke out during the 8-woman tag team match just now. And no, I am not joking.”

Jared Goff!

In case you needed further proof, we have tracked down a video:

It’s another sign that Detroit’s football culture has hit the mainstream. With the Lions coming off a 15-win season and expectations sky-high heading into 2025, the players are now officially pop culture icons, even when they’re not the main event.

Bottom Line

And if the fans chanting Goff’s name in the middle of a WWE match wasn’t proof enough, just look at the crowd’s reaction behind Gibbs. People were pointing, shouting, and losing their minds as if he’d just hit a spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

We’ll let the wrestling world keep the steel chairs, Detroit’s bringing the swagger.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
