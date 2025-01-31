fb
Friday, January 31, 2025
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff, Christen Goff, Sheila Hamp Investing in Potential New Detroit Team

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife Christen, according to Lions OnSI have joined an investment group working to bring a WNBA team back to Detroit. The bid, spearheaded by Pistons owner Tom Gores, is designed to return the WNBA to a city that once hosted the Detroit Shock, a franchise that left in 2009 after securing multiple championships.

A Strong Investment Group for Detroit’s WNBA Comeback

Gores, who is leading the charge, has gathered a group of influential investors for the bid, including Lions owner Sheila Hamp. In a statement, Gores expressed excitement over the opportunity, emphasizing how Detroit’s sports culture, with its passionate fan base, makes it the perfect home for a WNBA team. “Detroit is a sports town that loves its teams deeply,” said Gores. “We’re here to rekindle that legacy.”

The bid is seen as a pivotal moment for the WNBA’s growth, offering the league a chance to return to Detroit—a city that once supported its hometown team with incredible enthusiasm. The Shock won three championships during their time in the city, and this bid aims to bring that success and support back to Detroit.

A Powerful Group of Investors

In addition to Goff, Christen Goff, and Hamp, the investment group includes notable figures from the sports and entertainment world. Former Pistons players Grant Hill and Chris Webber, along with their families, are involved in the effort, as are media and finance leaders such as Arn and Nancy Tellem. The diverse group of investors is committed to making the return of the WNBA in Detroit a success on and off the court.

“I’m excited for what we can achieve together in building a winner on the court and in the community,” Gores added, highlighting the broader partnerships the group is already putting together as part of the bid.

Detroit's Sports Legacy and the WNBA’s Future

With the success of the Shock in the early 2000s and the city’s rich history of sports support, Detroit is poised to once again become a home for women’s professional basketball. The potential re-entry of the WNBA would not only bring additional economic growth to the city but would also continue to build on Detroit’s legacy as a passionate sports city. The community’s unwavering support for its teams, especially during crucial moments in league history, makes Detroit a prime candidate for this exciting new chapter in women’s sports.

As the group works toward finalizing the bid, all eyes will be on Detroit as it looks to make a return to the WNBA and help the league continue its upward trajectory.

