Jared Goff Pro Bowl Games

Jared Goff comes out on fire in Pro Bowl Games passing competition [Video]

By W.G. Brady

Jared Goff had a heck of a season for the Detroit Lions. Though he was not originally selected to participate in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, he eventually got the nod to replace Jalen Hurts, who is headed to the Super Bowl. On Thursday night, Goff participated in the “Precision Passing” competition and came out of the gates on fire.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff gets off to hot start at Pro Bowl Games

As you will see in the video below, Goff was absolutely on fire out of the gates before eventually cooling off. Unfortunately, Goff and his NFC teammates lost the “Precision Passing” competition to the AFC by a score of 3-0.

Goff by the Numbers

Not many people believed that Goff would end up in the Pro Bowl before the season, but after an outstanding season, that is exactly what he accomplished. Here are some of Goff's stats for the 2022 season. As you can see, he was top 10 in the following categories.

  • sixth in yards (4,438)
  • seventh in yards per attempt (7.56)
  • fifth in touchdowns (29)
  • seventh in passer rating (99.3)
  • second in interception percentage (1.2)
