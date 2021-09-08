Jared Goff comments on constant comparisons about Matthew Stafford

This coming Sunday, Jared Goff will take the field for his first regular-season game as starting quarterback of the Detroit Lions.

Goff, of course, will be taking over for Matthew Stafford, who set numerous Lions’ records before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason.

On Wednesday, Goff met with the media and he was asked about the constant comparisons to Stafford.

“He had a tremendous career here and has done a great job throughout his career but focus on myself,” Goff said. “Do the best I can every day and usually that ends up working out.”

