Lions Notes

Jared Goff completes EYES CLOSED pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions offense is looking to make waves in the upcoming 2023 NFL season, relying on the dynamic duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff. The two have developed strong chemistry in just a couple of seasons and frequently train together during the offseason, taking advantage of their shared California base. In a recent social media post, St. Brown provided a glimpse into their remarkable connection. During a workout session, Goff effortlessly delivered a pass to the young wide receiver, with both of his eyes closed.

Jared Goff Detroit Lions

Goff completes EYES CLOSED pass to St. Brown

This impressive display not only highlights their synchronization but also raises expectations for what they can achieve on the field. Check it out

Key Points

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff have established clear chemistry and regularly train together during the offseason.
  • In a viral social media post, St. Brown showcased their connection by catching a pass from Goff while the quarterback had his eyes closed.
  • St. Brown made an impact in his second season, despite an ankle injury, proving himself as one of the NFL's top wide receivers.

Bottom Line – Eyes Closed, Expectations Open

The Lions had a top-ranked offense in 2022, and all signs point to them being even better than that this coming season. Expect for Goff and St. Brown to take things to a whole new level in 2023, and for the Lions offense to follow along.

