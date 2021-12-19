Jared Goff connects with Josh Reynolds to cap 97 yard Detroit Lions scoring drive [Video]

Who are these players and what have they done with the Detroit Lions?
Quarterback Jared Goff fired a dart to Josh Reynolds in the end zone, who fought off a Cardinals defender to haul in a beautiful catch and increasing his team’s lead late in the 2nd quarter:
Goff to Reynolds puts the @Lions up 17-0! #OnePride
📺: #AZvsDET on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/xtr0WIJNT1
— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2021
The score capped off a 97 yard scoring drive for the Lions, who are dominating the 10-3 Cardinals so far this afternoon.