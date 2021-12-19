Jared Goff connects with Josh Reynolds to cap 97 yard Detroit Lions scoring drive [Video]

by

Who are these players and what have they done with the Detroit Lions?

Quarterback Jared Goff fired a dart to Josh Reynolds in the end zone, who fought off a Cardinals defender to haul in a beautiful catch and increasing his team’s lead late in the 2nd quarter:

The score capped off a 97 yard scoring drive for the Lions, who are dominating the 10-3 Cardinals so far this afternoon.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.