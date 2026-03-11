Detroit Lions Restructure Jared Goff’s Contract

The Detroit Lions have created significant salary cap flexibility after restructuring the contract of quarterback Jared Goff.

According to contract tracking site Spotrac, the Lions converted $40 million of Goff’s salary into a signing bonus, a move that creates approximately $32 million in cap space for the 2026 season.

Following the restructure, Goff’s cap charges for the coming seasons are now projected to be:

2026: $37.6 million

$37.6 million 2027: $62.6 million

$62.6 million 2028: $69.6 million

$69.6 million 2029: $16 million (void year)

The move spreads cap charges into future seasons while giving Detroit much-needed financial flexibility heading into the new league year.

Why the move makes sense

Goff has been the centerpiece of Detroit’s offense since arriving in 2021 and is coming off another highly productive season. In 2025, he completed 68.0% of his passes for 4,564 yards with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Over his five seasons with the Lions, Goff has helped transform the franchise into a contender while earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and putting together some of the most efficient seasons of his career.

By restructuring his deal, the Lions now gain additional cap space to pursue free agents, extend key players, or make roster upgrades as they prepare for the upcoming season.

For Detroit, the move is another signal that the organization is continuing to push resources toward maximizing its Super Bowl window.