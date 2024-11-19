Jared Goff Could Not Care Less That Lions Are Favored To Win Super Bowl

Following their dominant 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions are officially the favorites to win the Super Bowl for the first time ever, with a 9-1 record marking their best start to a season in years. The Lions’ dominance in Week 11, including an explosive offense and a defense that shut down Jacksonville, has propelled them to the top of the Super Bowl odds.

But what does it all mean? According to quarterback Jared Goff, not much.

“Absolutely zero. Zero. Someone else was a favorite in Week 1, so what does it mean for them? I don’t know. It means nothing,” Goff said today on 97.1 The Ticket, brushing off the significance of the Lions' new status as the Super Bowl favorites.

https://twitter.com/burchie_kid/status/1858900891387990076

For Goff and the Lions, it’s clear that their focus remains on the present, not the future. Despite the team's success and the recognition they’re receiving, Goff’s message is that the only thing that truly matters is continuing to execute on the field.

The Lions’ 52-6 thrashing of the Jaguars on Sunday showcased their offensive firepower, with Goff passing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns, but as always, Goff keeps the emphasis on team, not individual accolades or public perceptions. Despite the hype, Goff’s perspective is simple: the real work is done in the locker room and on the field, and the goal is clear: to keep winning.

For now, though, Detroit’s newfound status as the favorite to win the Super Bowl is a testament to how far they’ve come under head coach Dan Campbell’s leadership. But as Goff pointed out, there’s still a long road ahead, and their focus is squarely on what’s next, not the odds.