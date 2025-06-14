Jared Goff vs. The Narrative: Why 2025 Could Finally Silence His Doubters

No matter how many touchdowns he throws, Jared Goff always seems to have someone questioning his legitimacy as a franchise quarterback. For years, critics have linked his success to the system or the coordinator, not the player. But with Ben Johnson gone and new OC John Morton taking the reins, 2025 is Goff’s chance to prove he’s more than just a product of the playbook.

TL;DR

Jared Goff finished top 5 in MVP voting in 2024.

in 2024. He led the NFL’s highest-scoring offense (33.2 PPG) and ranked 2nd in total yardage .

(33.2 PPG) and ranked . Goff threw for 4,629 yards , 37 TDs , and just 12 INTs — with a 111.8 passer rating .

, , and just — with a . John Morton replaces Ben Johnson as OC, presenting a new challenge for Goff.

replaces Ben Johnson as OC, presenting a new challenge for Goff. 2025 is the year Goff can finally silence the “system QB” narrative.

The Big Picture

The “Goff can’t do it without McVay or Johnson” talk is tired — and it’s about to be tested.

Goff enters his fourth season in Detroit, his most productive stretch as a pro. He’s played the best football of his career over the past two seasons, leading the Lions to a 15-2 finish in 2024 while commanding the NFL’s most efficient scoring offense. And yet, the narrative persists.

This offseason, Goff lost Ben Johnson — the architect of Detroit’s modern attack — to the Chicago Bears. Johnson’s departure has led to speculation that Goff will regress, or that he benefited too much from a system tailored to his strengths.

But here’s what gets missed: Goff has evolved.

Goff’s 2024 Stats Were Elite — By Any Measure

Let’s put the numbers front and center:

Stat 2024 Season (Rank) Passing Yards 4,629 (3rd) Passing TDs 37 (T-2nd) INTs 12 Completion % 72.4% (1st among starters) Passer Rating 111.8 (2nd) Scoring Drives % 51.6% (1st in NFL) Drive Points Avg 3.04 (2nd)

Goff didn’t just run the offense — he drove it with precision, even against top-tier defenses.

What’s Changing in 2025?

The Lions promoted John Morton, formerly a senior offensive assistant, to offensive coordinator. Morton brings experience from Kyle Shanahan’s tree and a West Coast background, meaning more horizontal concepts and rhythm-based throws — a perfect fit for Goff’s timing and touch.

According to QB coach Mark Brunell, Goff isn’t just adapting — he’s driven:

“It’s the Super Bowl or nothing with Jared right now. He’s not interested in proving anything to the outside world. He’s trying to win the whole thing.” (Via The Athletic)

Morton may not be as flashy as Johnson, but Goff is 30 now, and that veteran calm matters. He’s seen every blitz disguise and coverage shell. He’s in command.

What’s Around Him?

The Lions still have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, even after Frank Ragnow’s retirement. Rookie Tate Ratledge and veteran Graham Glasgow will battle for the center role, with Christian Mahogany adding young depth at guard.

Weapons? Goff’s arsenal is loaded:

Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,263 yds, 12 TDs)

(1,263 yds, 12 TDs) Jameson Williams , expected to explode in Year 3 (1,001 yds in 15 games last year)

, expected to explode in Year 3 (1,001 yds in 15 games last year) Sam LaPorta , a top-6 tight end in receiving yards even while injured

, a top-6 tight end in receiving yards even while injured Jahmyr Gibbs, who totaled 20 TDs and remains a matchup nightmare

So… What’s Left to Prove?

Plenty, apparently — at least to national analysts. Goff still gets labeled a game manager or a play-action dependent QB.

But here’s the reality: he’s efficient, accurate, durable, and trusted by his team.

What will change the narrative? Winning big games without Johnson. Carrying the offense through adversity. Winning in January — or February.

The Bottom Line

If Jared Goff thrives in 2025 without Ben Johnson, the “system quarterback” label will finally die.

He’s already leading the league in efficiency. He has weapons, a line, and now a new challenge: take Detroit back to the playoffs and finish the job. With a Super Bowl within reach and a fresh offensive scheme, 2025 is the year Jared Goff can quiet every critic — once and for all.