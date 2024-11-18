Jared Goff: Detroit Lions Have the ‘Capability’ to Be One of the Best Offenses Ever

In a dominant 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jared Goff put on a clinic, completing 24 of 29 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. It was a performance that not only highlighted his individual brilliance but also showcased the full capabilities of the Detroit Lions’ high-powered offense. Following the game, Goff shared his thoughts on what made the offense click and where the team can go from here.

The Best In NFL History?

When asked about the potential for this offense to go down in history as one of the best the NFL has ever seen, Goff expressed confidence in the team’s abilities but emphasized that there’s still work to be done.

“Yeah, we’ve got that capability, certainly. We’ve got to do it for another – I don’t know how many games are left in the year now – eight, nine, regular season,” Goff said as quoted by SI. “Yeah, we got some work to do still, but we’ve certainly got that capability. I think that’s kind of been something we talked about in the offseason is history and how great we can be. We know the group we have, we know what our capabilities are, and today was a good example of that.”

For Goff, the performance against Jacksonville was a strong demonstration of the team’s potential, but it’s clear that the Lions know they need to maintain consistency and finish the season strong.

The Point Guard – Jared Goff

Jared Goff was also asked about the feeling of everything working in unison, from the run game to the pass game, and how it all came together against the Jaguars.

“Yeah, it’s fun. We were moving the ball pretty good. I thought our run game was really good, our pass game obviously was pretty good too – everything’s working,” Goff said. “It felt as if (Offensive Coordinator) Ben (Johnson) could kind of call anything, and we were going to make it work. Our guys showed up today.”

The balance between the running backs—David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs—and the receiving weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams created an unstoppable attack. The offensive line also gave Goff time to execute, with no one area of the offense being overly reliant on the others.

Throughout his career, Goff has prided himself on his ability to distribute the ball efficiently and keep the offense moving. He likened his role in this high-scoring attack to that of a point guard, finding the open man and making the right play.

“Yeah, I think that’s the challenge every week is really trying to get everyone involved and make sure that we’re spreading the ball around. I’m not really conscious of it during the game, but throughout the week at practice you’re thinking about it, then once the game starts – I’ve said it before, I’m kind of just playing point guard,” Goff explained. “Trying to find the open guy, get it to him. I mean, shoot, we threw a check down to (Jahmyr) Gibbs that goes for 53. It’s a luxury to have those two guys in the backfield that when one, two, and three down the field are covered, you go down to them, and it’s usually good things are happening.”

Bottom Line For Jared Goff and Detroit Lions

Jared Goff’s ability to remain calm and make quick, smart decisions under pressure has been a major asset for the Lions. Whether he’s connecting with a wide receiver for a big gain or dumping the ball off to a running back like Gibbs, Goff knows how to keep the offense humming.

With their dominant performance against the Jaguars, the Lions have proven that they have the talent and cohesion to be one of the most dangerous teams in the NFL. As the team moves forward, Goff’s leadership and the offense’s ability to stay balanced and versatile will be crucial in their pursuit of a playoff spot and potentially more.

Up next, the Lions will take their high-flying offense on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, where they will look to keep their momentum going and continue to show why they are one of the league's top contenders.