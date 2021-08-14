Jared Goff discusses preseason debut with Detroit Lions

On Friday night, Jared Goff made his preseason debut with the Detroit Lions as the Buffalo Bills invaded Ford Field and walked away with a 16-15 win.

Following the game, Goff, who was 7-of-9 for 56 yards in his first game with the Lions spoke to the media and explained how his second drive of the game (18 plays, 70 yards) is how he wants the offense to look.

“Yeah, yeah, obviously you want to come out and have one drive like that. But it’s the preseason and we’re still, you know, figuring things out a little bit and doing our thing,” Goff said. “But yeah, the second drive is what we want it to look like. Make plays down the field, guys getting open. (Inaudible) posts with balls, in there making plays. The line and tight ends were protecting, playing their butts off. They played really hard and it was fun.

Goff also pointed out that during the preseason, teams run the plays they want to run, regardless of how the defense is set up and how the regular season will be different.

“… preseason is totally different than regular season. I think in the preseason, we’re running our plays. No matter what they’re putting out there on defense, we’re running our plays, just trying to throw completions, move the ball down the field and I thought we did a pretty good job of that on the second drive. I thought A-Lynn was calling it pretty well there and we were able to move the ball down the field. But in games — in regular season games — there’s different plays and different calls, different looks you’re looking for to take those shots.”

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Detroit vs. Buffalo: Preseason Week 1 postgame press conferences" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CscAKq-5Oxw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>