Jared Goff draws high-praise from Lions QBs coach Mark Brunell

Could Jared Goff end up being the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future?

Well, the way Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have spoken during the offseason, it seems pretty clear that they will give Goff the chance to make that happen.

If Goff takes a big step forward in 2022, he could force the Lions to hold on to him as their solution at quarterback.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Hard knock Life: The Quotable Dan Campbell

Embed from Getty Images

Mark Brunell praises Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

On Monday, Detroit Lions QBs coach Mark Brunell spoke to the media and he had nothing but good things to say about Jared Goff.

“He’s in a great place right now. Last year to this year, he’s better at every aspect of his game.”

QBs coach Mark Brunell on Jared Goff: “He’s in a great place right now. Last year to this year, he’s better at every aspect of his game.” — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 13, 2022

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Jared Goff: Top 10 or Bottom out?

During a recent presser, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson talked about his strong relationship with Goff.

“I’ve got a really strong relationship with Jared right now, and one of my top priorities personally is to help him have the best season of his career,” Johnson said. “One thing that we’ve done is included him a lot and what we’re trying to do schematically, and so we spent some time this offseason watching more of the stuff of what he did a few years ago in LA, and how can we incorporate some of that while also challenging him to take the next step in some areas of improvement for him as a player as well.”

“At the end of the day, we want to do what our quarterback does well,” Johnson continued. “And so I think we look back at his time in LA. He was really successful with certain schemes and certain concepts. And we’re just going to look to incorporate some of those a little bit more I know, play-action is something he’s really good at.”

Nation, how do you anticipate Jared Goff playing in 2022?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

