Jared Goff Explains What Will Change Under Drew Petzing

Jared Goff didn’t hesitate when asked about the Detroit Lions’ decision to hire Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator.

Speaking during the 2026 Pro Bowl festivities, the Lions quarterback made it clear he’s fully on board, and then some, calling the move a “home run hire.”

Goff has already done his homework, reaching out to players who have firsthand experience working with Petzing and diving into film to get a feel for what Detroit’s offense could look like moving forward.

Goff Did His Research on Petzing

Before Petzing ever stepped into Allen Park, Goff wanted to hear directly from people who knew him best. That included a check-in with Jacoby Brissett, who previously worked under Petzing in Arizona.

According to Goff, the feedback couldn’t have been stronger.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to about him prior to him being hired was glowing. In particular, quarterbacks who have played for him were glowing,” Goff said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I think the thing that excites me the most is going to be his versatility. He’s not tied to an offense.”

That flexibility is a big deal for a Lions unit that has thrived by adapting to its personnel rather than forcing players into rigid roles.

“We’re going to kind of run what we’re best at and what we should be doing, which, some of the stuff we’ve done the last few years, that’s worked,” Goff said.

Getting the Ball to Everyone Is the Real Challenge

One theme kept coming up in Goff’s comments: distribution.

Detroit’s offense is loaded with playmakers, and Goff acknowledged that managing those touches is one of the toughest parts of the job.

“And then I think he’s got the right personality and demeanor and teaching ability, and most importantly, his intelligence and mental dexterity, for lack of a better word, to be able to kind of handle not only the complexities of what we’re going to try to do, but, like, getting the ball to guys,” Goff said. “That’s the hardest part of our offense. We’ve got so many mouths to feed and being able to spread it around in an efficient way.”

That ability to balance complexity with clarity is one of the reasons Goff believes Petzing is such a strong fit.

Expect Some Changes — But Not a Full Overhaul

While fans shouldn’t expect a brand-new offense overnight, Goff confirmed there will be adjustments — especially when it comes to terminology and process.

“Not from the ground up, but it’s always a reconstruction process to some degree,” Goff explained. “Regardless of if it’s the same coordinator or not, you go back, you look at what you were good at, what you weren’t good at, how you’d like to change certain things, whether it’s verbiage or process.”

That kind of yearly self-scout is nothing new for Detroit, but Petzing’s arrival adds a fresh perspective.

“So, yeah, you do all that stuff with him,” Goff said.

Early Buy-In From the Quarterback

Goff also revealed he’s already spent significant time studying Petzing’s offense, reinforcing the idea that this wasn’t just a résumé hire — it was a football fit.

The Lions aren’t looking to reinvent themselves. They’re looking to evolve. And judging by Goff’s enthusiasm, Petzing checks every box Detroit was searching for.

If the quarterback’s early reaction is any indication, the Lions believe they’ve found the right mind to guide an already dangerous offense into its next phase.