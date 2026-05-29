Jared Goff Reveals What Has Impressed Him Most About New Lions OC Drew Petzing

The Detroit Lions are still in the early stages of installing their offense under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, but one thing is already clear: Jared Goff likes what he sees.

Speaking with reporters following Friday’s OTA session in Allen Park, Goff praised Petzing’s leadership, communication skills, and ability to connect with players as the two continue building their working relationship ahead of the 2026 season.

While the veteran quarterback admitted it is far too early to determine exactly how Detroit’s offense will evolve under Petzing, he made it clear that the early returns have been extremely positive.

Jared Goff Praises Drew Petzing’s Approach

When asked about working with Detroit’s new offensive coordinator, Goff didn’t hesitate.

“He’s been awesome, man,” “He’s been great to work with. He’s got a lot of his own ideas and he’s also very open to listening to everything that we want to do. It’s been a fun synergy between him and I and our whole offensive staff. It’s been great. He’s done a great job. Yeah, he really has. He’s a great listener and he really puts the players first.”

The comments offer an encouraging glimpse into the relationship developing between quarterback and coordinator.

Following a disappointing 2025 season that ended with a 9-8 record despite ranking among the league’s highest-scoring offenses, Detroit is counting on Petzing to help unlock another level from a talented offensive roster.

It’s Too Early to Judge the Scheme

Fans hoping for details about how the offense will look this fall will need to remain patient.

Goff acknowledged that OTAs are far too early in the process to identify major schematic differences.

Instead, he joked that the most important change he hopes to see is a simple one.

“Hopefully scoring a lot more points and winning a lot more games is the biggest difference,” Goff said.

That answer reflects the mindset inside Allen Park.

The Lions still have plenty of offensive talent, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, and one of the NFL’s strongest offensive lines. The expectation is not to reinvent everything, but rather find ways to maximize what is already in place.

What Stands Out Most About Petzing

Perhaps the most revealing part of Goff’s comments had little to do with play design.

Instead, the quarterback emphasized the responsibilities that come with managing an entire offense.

“He’s got a great feel for what it’s like to run an offense and to run a room and how to balance volume with intentionally attacking a defense and trying to find yourself in the right plays,” Goff said. “It’s hard, man. It’s a lot more to it than just drawing up plays. And I think he’s got that extra part to it, as well as the play stuff is great, his scheme is great, but the part that is outside of the X’s and O’s, I think he does a hell of a job with, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

That leadership component appears to be what has impressed Goff the most.

According to the veteran quarterback, Petzing understands how to balance teaching, accountability, complexity, and communication.

“It’s communication,” Goff said. “It’s knowing when to balance simple, easy concepts with complexities that we can all handle, knowing how to install, how to keep it fun and keep the energy up, and then how to hold guys accountable and lead and be able to be in front of a room. He’s great at it.”

Early Signs Are Encouraging

There is still a long road ahead before Detroit opens the regular season.

Training camp, preseason games, and months of preparation remain before fans truly see what Petzing’s offense looks like on Sundays.

But based on Goff’s comments Friday, one thing appears certain.

The Lions quarterback has complete confidence in the man now leading Detroit’s offense.

And that is a strong place to start.