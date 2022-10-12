Jared Goff drops in Week 6 NFL QB rankings

Heading into the 2022 season, I told anyone who would listen that Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff was going to play much better than he did in 2021 and that he would shut up most of his haters.

Through the first four weeks of the season, Goff played pretty well, and though he was far from perfect, the fact that he was the QB of the No. 1 ranked offense in the NFL had to count for something.

Where does Jared Goff rank for Week 6?

Heading into Week 5, Jared Goff was the No. 11 ranked QB in the NFL, according to Marc Sessler of NFL.com.

Sessler releases his NFL QB rankings following each week of the season and heading into Week 6, Goff is ranked No. 15, which is four spots lower than he was a week ago.

First, let’s take a look at Goff’s stats through five weeks.

2022 stats: 5 games | 59.7 pct | 1,355 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 11 pass TD | 4 INT | 23 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles

Here is what Sessler had to say about Goff in his latest NFL QB rankings.

Where should Jared Goff be ranked?

Prior to the season, I said Goff was somewhere in the 18-20 range in the NFL in terms of QB rankings.

As we speak, I would probably give him a little bump to maybe around 16-18 or so, based on his play.

That being said, if Goff can play more as he did in the first four weeks than he did in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, I could easily see him moving back into the top 12 or so.

But where does Matthew Stafford fall in the rankings?

I know you are all wondering where Matthew Stafford is ranked compared to Jared Goff, so here you go.

According to Sessler, Stafford is currently the No. 18 ranked QB in the NFL, which is down five spots from where he was in Week 5.

Nation, is Jared Goff currently a better QB than Mattew Stafford?