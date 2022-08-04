Jared Goff dunks on goal post after scoring TD in training camp [Video]

It may only be training camp but that does not mean Jared Goff and his Detroit Lions are not having some fun while they put in work in Allen Park.

Don’t believe me? Well, here is Goff scoring a touchdown on a quarterback sneak and then celebrating by dunking the football on the goal post.

Check it out.

But Jared Goff was not the only one getting in on the action. Here is Demetrius Taylor making a big play in the backfield to fire up the Lions’ defense.

Watch as DJ Chark makes a great catch while keeping his feet in bounds for a Detroit Lions‘ touchdown.

Here is running back Craig Reynolds taking one to the house for a Lions score.

And of course, second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had to get in on the action. #SUNGOD

Watch as rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez shows us why the Lions coaches are so excited about him.

Jared Goff nods in agreement during fiery Dan Campbell speech

In a video that was recently released, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it very clear about what he wants this team to be.

“What are we? What makes us what we are, and what we’re going to be? It’s our core foundation, men,” Campbell told his team. “Grit. And, what does it mean? In a nutshell, I think it means this: We’ll go a little bit longer. We’ll push a little harder. And, we’ll think a little deeper and a little sharper. It means we’re unbreakable. Like to me, it means, we’ll play you anywhere. We’ll play you on grass. We’ll play you on turf. We’ll go to a landfill. It doesn’t matter. And, that’s what we got to be. That’s who we have to be. Because we’ll tread water as long it takes to (expletive) bury you. Lets go to work men. It’s about to be fun. O and D.”

During the video, you can see Jared Goff nodding in agreement.

