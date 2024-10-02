Jared Goff Earns NFL Award For Record-Breaking Week 4 Performance

Jared Goff had a night to remember on Monday Night Football, delivering a performance that not only wowed fans but also broke records. Goff completed a perfect 18-of-18 passes, throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns. In a rare and exciting twist, Goff also caught his first career touchdown pass, adding to his stellar night on the field.

For his outstanding efforts, Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, a well-deserved honor for his performance against the Seattle Seahawks. With this victory, the Detroit Lions improved their record to 3-1 heading into their bye week, and the momentum is clearly on their side.

The Lions will return to action in Week 6 with a highly anticipated road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. With Goff playing some of the best football of his career, the Lions hope to keep their winning ways going and continue their climb in the NFC standings.