The Detroit Lions celebrated an impressive 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but quarterback Jared Goff had something far more important on his mind following the game.

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Goff delivered an emotional message to longtime Lions radio play-by-play announcer Dan Miller, whose wife, Cindy, passed away Saturday at the age of 63. The heartbreaking news has deeply affected the Lions organization, and Goff made sure Miller knew he was in the team’s thoughts.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Shares Emotional Message

During his postgame comments, Goff became visibly emotional while sending his condolences to Miller and his family. The moment was shared by FOX Sports and Detroit sports reporter Brad Galli, highlighting the close connection between the Lions’ players and their longtime radio broadcaster.

An emotional @JaredGoff16 sends his thoughts to @Lions radio play by play announcer Dan Miller 💙 pic.twitter.com/QvzwSexHJx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 12, 2026

“We’re thinking about Dan. We’re thinking about you, Dan. Love you, man,” Goff said. “He’s just an important piece of the culture here, he really is. His voice is Lions football, and he means a lot to us, he’s part of our family.”

Miller has spent years calling some of the franchise’s biggest moments, including countless performances by Goff since the quarterback arrived in Detroit. On Sunday, the focus shifted away from football as Goff took an opportunity to support someone who has meant so much to the organization.

Lions Rally Around Dan Miller

Goff’s message followed another touching tribute from head coach Dan Campbell, who announced that Sunday’s game ball would go to Miller. Campbell also became emotional while discussing the loss, describing Miller as someone who is “salt of the earth.”

Miller was understandably absent from Sunday’s radio broadcast, with Jason Benetti joining Lomas Brown on the call against Arizona. The Lions delivered one of their strongest performances of the young season, but the postgame tributes provided a reminder that some things are much bigger than football.

For Goff, Campbell and the rest of the Lions organization, Sunday’s victory was an opportunity to show support for a beloved member of the Detroit football family. Their heartfelt messages made it clear that Dan Miller and his family are not facing this difficult time alone.