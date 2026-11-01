The Detroit Lions celebrated a hard-fought 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but quarterback Jared Goff had something much more important on his mind afterward.

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Star linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a frightening neck injury early in the fourth quarter, bringing the action at Ford Field to a halt as medical personnel rushed to his assistance.

Campbell was eventually placed on a backboard and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Following the game, Goff delivered an emotional message about his teammate that put everything into perspective.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to center Graham Glasgow (60) before a play against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Sends Heartfelt Message About Jack Campbell

“Definitely scary and just brings you back to reality for a moment,” Goff said following Detroit’s victory, in comments reported by USA TODAY Sports. “He’s a husband and a father. We’re praying for him and hoping he’s gonna be alright.”

The Lions quarterback also expressed confidence in Campbell’s toughness and ability to handle adversity.

“If I know anyone that’s tough enough to get through something like that, it’s gonna be him,” Goff said.

Those comments speak to the respect Campbell has earned inside Detroit’s locker room.

Goff wasn’t talking about Campbell’s tackles, leadership responsibilities, or accomplishments on the football field. Instead, he was acknowledging something far more important: the linebacker has a family waiting for news about his condition.

As we previously reported following Detroit’s official injury announcement, Campbell was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of a neck injury.

The 26-year-old linebacker was immobilized and carted off after making a tackle on T.J. Hockenson, with several teammates visibly emotional as medical personnel attended to him.

Lions Win Emotional Game Against Vikings

Despite the frightening circumstances, Detroit found a way to finish Sunday’s game and hand Minnesota its first loss of the season.

After the Vikings took a 15-12 lead in the fourth quarter, Goff connected with Jameson Williams for a seven-yard touchdown with 4:35 remaining.

The 19-15 victory improved Detroit’s record to 5-2, while Minnesota dropped to 6-1.

But the result was understandably overshadowed by concern for Campbell.

As we previously covered, Detroit’s defenders gathered in prayer on the sideline following the injury, providing one of the afternoon’s most emotional moments.

Goff’s postgame comments reflected that same concern.

Although he expressed confidence in Campbell’s toughness, the quarterback did not provide any new medical information. The severity of the linebacker’s neck injury remained unconfirmed following the game.

The Lions earned a massive divisional victory Sunday, but Goff made it clear that some things are much bigger than football.

For now, the entire organization is hoping for encouraging news about Jack Campbell.