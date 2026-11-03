Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff shared another encouraging message about injured linebacker Jack Campbell’s recovery on Tuesday morning.

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And after Sunday’s frightening scene at Ford Field, Goff’s latest comments offer another reason for optimism.

During an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Goff discussed the positive updates the team has received regarding Campbell, who remains the focus of concern throughout the organization.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Says the Jack Campbell Recovery Is Headed in the Right Direction

“The positive updates are great, and we know that things are headed in the right direction right now, and hoping for the best for him,” Goff said during Tuesday’s radio appearance.

Jared Goff on how the players are doing after the Jack Campbell injury pic.twitter.com/yxfAG7wYYl — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) November 3, 2026

The comments come two days after Campbell was placed on a backboard and carted off the field during Detroit’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and transported to a local hospital.

On Monday, the Lions confirmed that preliminary indications were positive, although the organization declined to provide additional medical information out of respect for Campbell and his family.

As we reported earlier Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell also reiterated that Jack was improving.

Lions Continue Rallying Around Jack Campbell

Goff’s latest remarks follow his emotional response to Sunday’s incident, when he reminded reporters that Campbell’s health and family were far more important than football.

As we previously covered following Detroit’s victory, Goff described the situation as frightening while expressing confidence in his teammate’s toughness.

Although the Lions have not announced an official diagnosis or timetable for Campbell’s return, the encouraging updates continue to provide hope for his teammates and fans.

And for Goff, knowing that things are moving in the right direction is welcome news as the Lions prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.