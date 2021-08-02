Jared Goff explains lack of deep passes through start of Lions training camp

It’s been an offseason of transition for the Detroit Lions, as they have several new faces both on the field and on the sidelines. And two of the major changes that Detroit made were at the quarterback position as well as offensive coordinator.

Both Jared Goff and Anthony Lynn are getting acclimated to their new surroundings in the Motor City as Lions training camp has gotten underway. And something that’s stood out is the lack of deep passes down the field.

What does Goff have to say about that? According to him, he’ll take those shots down the field when they’re made available.

“Yea, we’ll see. I’m just taking what they’re giving us right now. The defense is doing a pretty good job. We’re getting guys open underneath, so just taking what they give us,” Goff said. “When those shots down the field are there, I hope to take them.”

Head coach Dan Campbell attested to Goff’s desire to throw the deep ball, which should aid in alleviating concerns.

“I think for him, there are certain things that he really likes, and he does really well,” he said. “He loves progressions. He loves progression reads. He loves throwing it downfield, he really does.”

– – Quotes via Fox 2 Detroit Link – –