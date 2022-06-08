Jared Goff explains what jumps off screen with Jameson Williams

With the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions got quarterback Jared Goff a new offensive weapon as they selected WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

On Tuesday, Goff was asked about his thoughts on Williams and he explained what jumps off the screen with his new offensive toy.

“He’s a really good player. He’s obviously extremely talented. I think what jumps off the screen, first of all, is his ability to make people miss with the ball in his hands,” Goff said Tuesday following the first day of mandatory minicamp. “Obviously his speed is second to none, so (he’ll be) a weapon for us.”

“(I’m) just doing my best to keep him involved and making sure he’s a part of what we’re doing, and I’m not the only one. The coaches are doing that, too, and the trainers and everybody,” Goff said. “He’s a special talent. … I know they are going to make sure he is as healthy as possible. I want him back as soon as possible, but he is staying engaged, and has the script in his hand, seeing his reads, and doing a good job. He is a great talent but a great part of our team. I expect him to grow into his role nicely.”

Jared Goff knows about injuries and is making Williams feel included

When it comes to dealing with injuries, Jared Goff is no stranger. Goff understands that Jameson Williams does not have an easy road in front of him and he is doing his best to make sure the rookie feels included, even though he is not able to practice at this time.

“I think that’s what happens sometimes when these guys have long rehabs, is you feel like you’re not quite a part of it,” Goff said. “I’ve had long rehabs in the offseason, so (I’m) just making sure he feels loved and knows he’s a part of what we’re doing. He’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing, obviously.

“Hopefully sooner than later, but we’ll see.”

We still really do not know when Jameson Williams will be available, but when he is, you can bet he will be a big weapon for Goff and the Lions’ offense.

Nation, when do you think Williams will make his debut with the Lions?

