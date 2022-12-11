Detroit Lions News

Jared Goff explains where Detroit Lions’ turnaround started

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
3 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions have now won five out of six games
  • Jared Goff spoke about where the turnaround started

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they finish the season with a 3-13-1 record. But when the 2022 season started, the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another disastrous campaign. Since then the Lions have won five of their past six games, and they are now within one game of .500 on the season. Following Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, Goff spoke to the media, and though he could not put his finger on exactly what turned the season around, he knows where it all started.

This week's hottest stories
Jared Goff Aaron Rodgers Detroit Lions

What did Jared Goff say about where the Detroit Lions’ turnaround started?

After the Lions defeated the Vikings, Goff spoke to the media and though he was not able to pinpoint exactly what flipped the switch for the team, he said it all begins with Dan Campbell.

From ESPN:

Featured Videos

“Yeah, things sucked early on obviously and who knows how long that could’ve lasted, but we trusted ourselves, trusted the work we put in, trusted Dan and trusted the coaching staff and we’re almost back to .500 now and who would’ve thought that at 1-6,” Goff said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but with that being said, we’re 6-7 and the reality is we still have to win quite a few games to get to the playoffs. Sure, we’re doing a lot of good things right now, but we have four more and if we can win all of them, I’m sure we’ll have a great chance, but we’ll see how it goes.”

There is no question about it that the Lions give 100% at all times, and there is no question about it that he deeply cares about each and every one of his players.

Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets.

jared goff,Detroit Lions

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jameson Williams Jared Goff: ‘It feels good’ to make doubters eat what they said
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Jared Goff Aaron Rodgers Detroit Lions
Jared Goff explains where Detroit Lions’ turnaround started
Detroit Lions News
Jared Goff Detroit Lions Jameson Williams
Jared Goff: ‘It feels good’ to make doubters eat what they said
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Detroit Lions Betting Info
Detroit Lions locker room celebration
Detroit Lions locker room celebration following win over Vikings [Video]
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?