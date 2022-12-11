Jared Goff explains where Detroit Lions’ turnaround started

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they finish the season with a 3-13-1 record. But when the 2022 season started, the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another disastrous campaign. Since then the Lions have won five of their past six games, and they are now within one game of .500 on the season. Following Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, Goff spoke to the media, and though he could not put his finger on exactly what turned the season around, he knows where it all started.

What did Jared Goff say about where the Detroit Lions’ turnaround started?

After the Lions defeated the Vikings, Goff spoke to the media and though he was not able to pinpoint exactly what flipped the switch for the team, he said it all begins with Dan Campbell.

From ESPN:

“Yeah, things sucked early on obviously and who knows how long that could’ve lasted, but we trusted ourselves, trusted the work we put in, trusted Dan and trusted the coaching staff and we’re almost back to .500 now and who would’ve thought that at 1-6,” Goff said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but with that being said, we’re 6-7 and the reality is we still have to win quite a few games to get to the playoffs. Sure, we’re doing a lot of good things right now, but we have four more and if we can win all of them, I’m sure we’ll have a great chance, but we’ll see how it goes.”

There is no question about it that the Lions give 100% at all times, and there is no question about it that he deeply cares about each and every one of his players.

Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets.