Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Explains Why Detroit Lions are 'Different'

After the Detroit Lions pulled off a dramatic comeback win in Houston on Sunday, quarterback Jared Goff shared his thoughts on why this team is different from any other in the NFL. As he walked off the field, Goff had one simple message for head coach Dan Campbell: “We’re just different.”

Reflecting on the win, Goff explained the mindset that sets the Lions apart: “Every team is different, my notion is that the adversity we’re built for is different than every other team in the league,” Goff said as quoted by Lions Lowdown. He emphasized that the core group of players on the Lions roster has faced unique challenges, which has forged a resilience that other teams might not possess.

The Lions’ 26-23 victory over the Houston Texans was a perfect example of this mindset in action. Trailing 23-7 at halftime, the Lions found themselves in a tough spot, but Goff was confident that his team had the ability to overcome the adversity. “There are a lot of good teams in our league but it would be hard-pressed to find some who have been through what the core group of this team has been through,” he said.

Goff’s belief in the team’s resilience and their ability to bounce back from setbacks speaks to the Lions’ evolving mentality. “Any game like that (in Houston) where you dig yourself in that big of a hole, knowing we’re built for that and built to come back in those instances,” he added.

For Goff, and the Lions, the win in Houston wasn't just another victory—it was a testament to the mental toughness and belief in their ability to overcome any challenge, proving that this team is indeed “different.”

