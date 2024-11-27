fb
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Explains Why He’s Thankful for Dan Campbell; What Motivates Him To Win Super Bowl

By W.G. Brady
Jared Goff’s journey with the Detroit Lions has been anything but conventional, filled with adversity and doubt. However, one person has stood by him through thick and thin: head coach Dan Campbell. Goff credits Campbell for never losing faith in him, even during the toughest stretches of his career.

Jared Goff

A Deep Gratitude for Dan Campbell's Belief

Reflecting on their time together, Goff admitted that there were moments when Campbell could have easily given up on him, especially during the early struggles. Goff recalled the team’s disastrous 0-10-1 start in 2021, followed by a 3-13-1 finish, and how Campbell stood his ground. Despite the pressure from the outside world, including fans and the media calling for heads to roll, Campbell never turned his back on his quarterback.

“He was the head coach on a team that was 0-10-1, and then at the end of the season we were 3-13-1,” Goff told Michael Silver The Athletic. “Could’ve done it then; could’ve done it in the middle of that first season; could’ve done it the next year when we were 1-6 to start. And he never did. And I’m thankful for that.”

This unwavering support from Campbell played a critical role in Goff’s ability to overcome doubt and thrive in Detroit, and he continues to express gratitude for his coach’s loyalty.

Motivation Behind Jared Goff’s Super Bowl Dream

As Goff continues his redemption story, now leading the Lions to one of the most successful seasons in recent memory, he reveals that his motivation goes beyond just proving the doubters wrong. While the criticism he faced over the years certainly fueled his fire, Goff's primary motivation lies in wanting to win for the city of Detroit.

“The last four years of everyone telling you you’re not good enough, and you kind of turning away from that and saying, ‘Hey, watch me. Let’s see. Let’s see what happens,’” Goff said. “And that motivates me. But I’m not motivated by that as much as I am motivated by wanting to win for this city.”

Goff's desire to bring a championship to Detroit is palpable. As his journey from being traded by the Los Angeles Rams to now leading the Lions into playoff contention continues, Goff’s heart belongs to the city of Detroit and its passionate, appreciative fanbase.

A Grateful Quarterback and City’s Hero

Now, as the Lions push for their first Super Bowl appearance in decades, Goff continues to embody what the city of Detroit holds dear: resilience, grit, and a burning desire to succeed for the people who believe in you. His bond with Campbell, combined with his unwavering commitment to the Lions and their fans, only strengthens his mission to lead the team to the ultimate prize.

This Thanksgiving, as Goff’s name is chanted across the globe and his comeback story continues to unfold, one thing is clear—Jared Goff is exactly where he wants to be, and he’s determined to bring a Super Bowl to Detroit.

