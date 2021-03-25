Jared Goff felt ‘crushed’ after being cussed out by Rams head coach Sean McVay

Sharing is caring!

When the 2021 NFL season kicks off, the Detroit Lions will have a new starting quarterback and his name is Jared Goff.

Goff, of course, was acquired by the Lions as part of a trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to reports, part of the reason Goff was traded by the Rams is that Rams head coach Sean McVay was frustrated with Goff not being able to get the job done and the two were not seeing eye-to-eye.

In fact, according to a report from ESPN, it got to a point where McVay would cuss out Goff and Goff would feel crushed.

From ESPN:

“Sean is an amped-up guy; Jared was always calm and collected,” a team source said. “I thought they balanced each other out.”

But as the 2019 season progressed without the desired results, McVay began to coach Goff more directly and their dynamic began to slowly unravel.

“Sean got more involved, was tougher on Jared and didn’t realize that he wasn’t building him back up,” a league source said.

Goff complained to others about McVay and vice versa. The two wouldn’t sit down often enough to hammer the issues out, a league source said.

On the sideline, where emotional outbursts are not uncommon, “It gradually became more hostile, with McVay cussing out Goff, and Goff would feel crushed,” a league source said.

Let’s hope a fresh start with a head coach (Dan Campbell) who clearly cares about his relationships with players is just what the doctor ordered for Jared Goff.