Jared Goff, Frank Ragnow Join Flavor Flav In Hilarious Old Spice Commercial [Video]

Detroit Lions fans are in for a treat as their favorite quarterback-center duo, Jared Goff and Frank Ragnow, star in a hilarious new Old Spice commercial alongside iconic rapper Flavor Flav. The commercial, which you can watch below, showcases Goff and Ragnow’s playful side as they hilariously apply Old Spice deodorant, with Flavor Flav serving as the enthusiastic spokesperson.

In the ad, Goff and Ragnow embrace their sense of humor, proving they’re not just a dynamic duo on the field but also a perfect match for comedy. Flavor Flav’s larger-than-life personality adds the finishing touch to the lighthearted commercial, making it an instant fan favorite.

Check out the video below and enjoy watching the Lions’ stars bring the laughs with this fun collaboration!