Friday, October 11, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff, Frank Ragnow Join Flavor Flav In Hilarious Old Spice Commercial [Video]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions fans are in for a treat as their favorite quarterback-center duo, Jared Goff and Frank Ragnow, star in a hilarious new Old Spice commercial alongside iconic rapper Flavor Flav. The commercial, which you can watch below, showcases Goff and Ragnow’s playful side as they hilariously apply Old Spice deodorant, with Flavor Flav serving as the enthusiastic spokesperson.

Jared Goff

In the ad, Goff and Ragnow embrace their sense of humor, proving they’re not just a dynamic duo on the field but also a perfect match for comedy. Flavor Flav’s larger-than-life personality adds the finishing touch to the lighthearted commercial, making it an instant fan favorite.

Check out the video below and enjoy watching the Lions’ stars bring the laughs with this fun collaboration!

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
