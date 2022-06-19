Jared Goff gets engaged to model Christen Harper [Video/Photos]

It looks like Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has gotten engaged!

On Saturday, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Christen Harper posted to her Instagram account a video indicating that Goff proposed and she said, “yes.”

Embed from Getty Images

Jared Goff gets engaged to SI model Christen Harper

Christen Harper posted the following video to her Instagram account showing her and Jared Goff with the following caption:

“6.16.22 can’t wait for forever with you”

Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper)

Here are some more photos of Goff and Harper, who have been dating since 2019.

From New York Post:

Leading up to their engagement, Harper and Goff had been busy jet-setting across the country. They not only enjoyed Memorial Day weekend together in the Hamptons but flew to Florida to celebrate Harper’s appearance in the 2022 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“I am so humbled, honored and truthfully speechless to be a rookie in @si_swimsuit 2022,” Harper shared on Instagram in May. “Every year SI breaks boundaries and this year is no different. So honored to be included in this group of inspiring women.”

Congratulations to both Jared Goff and Christen Harper on their engagement! We certainly wish you both the best of luck in your marriage!

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

