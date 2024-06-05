in Lions News Reports

Jared Goff Gives Terrion Arnold The Business For Missing Practice

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff light-heartedly addressed rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold’s early absence from practice due to injury during a media interaction on Wednesday. Goff’s comments came after a mandatory minicamp practice in Allen Park, where he spoke about his budding relationship with the team’s recent first-round pick.

Building Team Chemistry

Jared Goff shared insights into his developing rapport with Arnold, highlighting the playful banter that has marked their interactions so far. “He’s fun to talk to, and I was giving him a hard time about missing practice early on, but he had a real injury,” Goff explained. Despite the teasing, Goff acknowledged Arnold’s resilience and capability, especially after the rookie made an impressive play during practice. “But I was giving him a hard time, so when he did make that play, I said, ‘Alright, you got me.’ But yeah, he’s done a good job and he’s been fun to be around, absolutely.”

Assessing Arnold’s NFL Readiness

When asked about Arnold’s readiness for the NFL, Goff noted that it’s still early days, but he expressed confidence in Arnold’s mental and physical preparedness. “It’s so early,” Goff said. “He’s only been out here a handful of days. But, mentally he sure has it, the confidence, absolutely.” Goff also emphasized the promise that Arnold brings to the Lions, reflecting on the rookie’s high draft position and the expectations that come with it. “But yeah, he was drafted in the firster round for a reason, and was high on all the draft boards, it seems, so yeah, we’ll see, but he’s done a great again job up to this point.”

Early Impressions and Future Expectations

The playful dynamics between Goff and Arnold are indicative of a positive team environment where rookies are welcomed and quickly woven into the fabric of the team. As Arnold continues to adjust to the professional level, his interactions with established players like Goff will be crucial for his development and integration into the Lions’ defensive schemes. Goff’s leadership and mentorship could be key factors in helping Arnold reach the potential that warranted his high draft pick. As the preseason progresses, both Goff and the Lions’ coaching staff will likely keep a close watch on Arnold’s adaptation to the NFL’s rigors and demands.

Written by W.G. Brady

