Jared Goff Goes Deep: Detroit Fans “Live and Breathe Football”





Quarterback Jared Goff has experienced a stark contrast in fan culture since joining the Detroit Lions in 2021. Coming from the glitz and glamor of Los Angeles, where football is just one of many attractions, Goff has found a passionate and dedicated fanbase in Detroit.

The California native admitted to Bussin’ With The Boys that the Lions’ fan base is unrivaled in its devotion. “It’s entirely different,” Goff responded. “Obviously, you played at Michigan, so you have a little bit of a feel for it. Like the people around here just live, breathe, die, football, and in LA, there’s just a lot of things to do that aren’t football and whether it’s other sports or the beach or you know going to dinner, a million things, but around here man it’s football and we got the whole state is Lions’ fans. And in California, obviously, there’s a bunch of teams, so it’s entirely different, and it’s a lot of fun to play for.”

The Lions will begin their quest for a successful season with three preseason games against the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers, beginning August 8. The regular season kicks off on September 8th with a highly anticipated matchup against Jared Goff’s former team, the Los Angeles Rams.