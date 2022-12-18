Jared Goff has golden opportunity in road matchup vs. New York Jets

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a trio of draft picks and Jared Goff, most believed that Goff would only be around in the motor city until the Lions could find his replacement. Fast forward to the present, and many are starting to believe that Goff could end up being the Lions’ quarterback of the future. So far this season, Goff has been dominant at home, but very pedestrian while playing away from Ford Field. Goff will have a golden opportunity to put some of those road woes behind him when the Lions play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

What Golden Opportunity will Jared Goff have against the Jets?

While playing at home in 2022, Goff has been absolutely brilliant. In eight home games this season, he has completed 65.2% of his passes for 277.1 yards per game and 20 touchdowns to go along with just three interceptions. His QB rating is 106.9 in those games.

But, in five road games, Goff has averaged just 227.0 yards per game with two touchdowns and four interceptions. His QB rating is 81.0 in those games.

Featured Videos



The numbers do not lie. Goff has clearly been a better quarterback at home compared to on the road, but that can all change on Sunday when the Lions take on the Jets.

That being said, the Jets have the No. 5 pass defense according to the advanced DVOA stats, and you can bet they will make things difficult for Goff and the Lions’ offense.

Nation, do you think Jared Goff will raise his road game to another level on Sunday against the New York Jets?