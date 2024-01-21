Jared Goff has HIGH PRAISE for Dan Campbell after Lions advance to NFC Championship Game

Following the Detroit Lions‘ impressive 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round, quarterback Jared Goff took a moment to express his admiration and respect for head coach Dan Campbell. Goff’s comments come as the Lions prepare for the NFC Championship Game, coinciding with the three-year anniversary of Campbell's famous “Biting Kneecaps” introductory speech.

Goff's Admiration for Campbell's Leadership

Goff, speaking to the media, didn't hold back his praise for Campbell.

“Dan’s the greatest leader I’ve been around and has cultivated this culture we have and our belief in each other pretty significantly,” Goff said.

Reflecting on the Journey

Goff reflected on the early challenges in 2021, acknowledging the skepticism and criticism that Campbell faced. He recalled how some doubted Campbell’s capability as a head coach, with some even calling for his dismissal.

“And yeah, you think about the dark times there early on in 2021, a lot of people calling for his head, a lot of people in this room calling for his head,” Goff added.

Goff expressed a sense of vindication and satisfaction in proving the naysayers wrong by leading the team to the NFC Championship Game.

“It's pretty good to be able to sit up here and be able to play in the NFC championship,” Goff added, highlighting the team's remarkable turnaround under Campbell's guidance.

Bottom Line: A Quarterback's Tribute

Jared Goff's high praise for Dan Campbell underscores the deep respect and admiration he has for his coach. Goff's acknowledgment of Campbell's leadership qualities and their shared journey from early struggles to the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance is a testament to Campbell's impact on the Lions. As Detroit looks forward to the NFC Championship, Goff’s words reflect a team united and inspired by a coach who has truly made a difference.