Jared Goff Has Message For ‘Depressed’ Detroit Lions Fans

In the aftermath of the Detroit Lions' 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills and a series of injuries to key players, many fans have expressed concern about the team’s future. But Lions quarterback Jared Goff is here to reassure the fanbase that the team is far from panicking.

“The mood in the building is fine,” Goff said today on 97.1 The Ticket. “Yeah, of course there’s been some injuries. The mood everywhere else is like the sky is falling, but the mood internally is fine. I said it after the game, I said, ‘I’m sure everyone will say the sky is falling now.’ But no, the mood internally is fine.”

Goff’s comments come in response to the wave of concern among fans who are worried about the impact of injuries to key players like David Montgomery, Alim McNeill, Carlton Davis III, and Khalil Dorsey. Despite these setbacks, Goff made it clear that the Lions refuse to use injuries as an excuse.

“We refuse to use these injuries as an excuse and we’re gonna be just fine,” Goff explained. “We’ve got all the pieces we need. Dan [Campbell] said it earlier, we’ve got a ton of guys on defense who are gonna step up, have great opportunities. Offense, we’re gonna keep chugging along.”

High Aspirations for the Future

When asked about the team’s aspirations despite the recent adversity, Goff didn’t hesitate. “I’m telling you right now we can,” he said, exuding confidence. “Don’t be depressed, we’re fine. We’re 12-2, we’ve got three games ahead of us. We’re in good shape.”

Goff’s message to Lions fans was clear: While external negativity may be brewing, the team’s mindset remains positive, and they are confident in their ability to continue succeeding. With three games left in the regular season, the Lions are in a strong position, and Goff believes they’re fully capable of handling whatever challenges come their way.

As the team pushes toward the playoffs, Goff’s leadership and Campbell’s fiery spirit will be key in keeping the Lions focused and motivated. Despite the injuries and setbacks, the Lions are ready to finish strong and prove they have what it takes to make a deep postseason run.