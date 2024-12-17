fb
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsJared Goff Has Message For 'Depressed' Detroit Lions Fans
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Has Message For ‘Depressed’ Detroit Lions Fans

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

In the aftermath of the Detroit Lions' 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills and a series of injuries to key players, many fans have expressed concern about the team’s future. But Lions quarterback Jared Goff is here to reassure the fanbase that the team is far from panicking.

Jared Goff

“The mood in the building is fine,” Goff said today on 97.1 The Ticket. “Yeah, of course there’s been some injuries. The mood everywhere else is like the sky is falling, but the mood internally is fine. I said it after the game, I said, ‘I’m sure everyone will say the sky is falling now.’ But no, the mood internally is fine.”

Goff’s comments come in response to the wave of concern among fans who are worried about the impact of injuries to key players like David Montgomery, Alim McNeill, Carlton Davis III, and Khalil Dorsey. Despite these setbacks, Goff made it clear that the Lions refuse to use injuries as an excuse.

“We refuse to use these injuries as an excuse and we’re gonna be just fine,” Goff explained. “We’ve got all the pieces we need. Dan [Campbell] said it earlier, we’ve got a ton of guys on defense who are gonna step up, have great opportunities. Offense, we’re gonna keep chugging along.”

Detroit Lions

High Aspirations for the Future

When asked about the team’s aspirations despite the recent adversity, Goff didn’t hesitate. “I’m telling you right now we can,” he said, exuding confidence. “Don’t be depressed, we’re fine. We’re 12-2, we’ve got three games ahead of us. We’re in good shape.”

Goff’s message to Lions fans was clear: While external negativity may be brewing, the team’s mindset remains positive, and they are confident in their ability to continue succeeding. With three games left in the regular season, the Lions are in a strong position, and Goff believes they’re fully capable of handling whatever challenges come their way.

As the team pushes toward the playoffs, Goff’s leadership and Campbell’s fiery spirit will be key in keeping the Lions focused and motivated. Despite the injuries and setbacks, the Lions are ready to finish strong and prove they have what it takes to make a deep postseason run.

Previous article
David Montgomery Reveals Why Lions DID NOT Place Him on Injured Reserve
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off
Ryan on Local Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Return Date
Giccigtciticticticvitivt on Report: Detroit Lions Revoke Season Tickets From Fan Who Yelled at Matt LaFleur

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions