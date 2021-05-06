Jared Goff has message that Detroit Lions fans are going to love

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have a new general manager, a new head coach, a new quarterback, a new coaching staff, and, well, you get the picture of what is going on in Allen Park.

But just because there are a lot of new pieces in the Motor City does not mean that great things cannot happen quickly.

On Thursday, Lions’ new QB Jared Goff spoke to reporters and he said the team has a chance to be “playoff good” very quickly.

From Sports Illustrated:

“Any time there is a new head coach and a full new staff — and a lot of new players as well — there’s a turnover and there’s a different feeling and there’s a different energy in the building. Just trying to grasp that and run with it.” Goff told reporters Thursday.

He added, “The biggest thing, and I mentioned this in my first press conference, is that it can change very quickly. It can go from unfortunately not very good last year to good and to playoff good very quickly. It’s not easy. I’m not saying it’s show up and it works, but there’s a lot of work that can be done. But it is available. It is an option if we make it the right way and we put the work in and do the right things.”

Are you buying what Goff is selling?